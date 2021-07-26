Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum! Center, courtesy of WrestleZone:

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Bianca Belair defeated Carmella

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus (Jinder involves himself after the match but gets taken out by Drew)

WWE Women’s Tag Titles – Natalya & Tamina defeated Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

WWE Championship – Bobby Lashley defeated Kofi Kingston (Xavier Woods found backstage motionless)

Riddle defeated AJ Styles w/ Omos (Omos was ejected from ringside after involving himself)

RAW Women’s Championship – Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley

John Cena & The Mysterio’s defeated Roman Reigns & The Uso’s