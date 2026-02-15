The WWE Road To WrestleMania tour continued on Saturday with a show that took place at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Lubbock results from February 14, 2026.
WWE LUBBOCK RESULTS 2/14/2026
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeat WWE Women’s US Champion Giulia and Kiana James
* The Judgment Day: Finn Balor defeats Je’Von Evans
* Sami Zayn defeats Trick Williams
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso defeat The Vision: Bronson Reed and Austin Theory
* Liv Morgan defeats Lyra Valkyria
* Damian Priest defeats Aleister Black (with Zelina)
* The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) vs The MFT’s (with JC Matteo)
* WWE Championship Title Match: Champion Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes: Rhodes wins via DQ after McIntyre hits him with a chair. Post-match, Rhodes puts McIntyre through a table.