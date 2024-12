WWE visited Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York for a non-televised live event on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.

WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (12/26/2024): NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. * LA Knight def. Santos Escobar

* Xavier Woods def. Otis

* Intercontinental Championship – 2 out of 3 Falls: Bron Breakker (c) def. Sami Zayn

* Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio

* CM Punk def. Ludwig Kaiser

* The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis & Nikki Cross) def. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, & Scarlett)

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) (w/ Raquel Rodriguez) def. Iyo Sky

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Cage Match: Gunther (c) def. Damian Priest

* CM Punk, wearing a towel, saves Priest from an attack by Gunther, Kaiser, and Dominik

CM PUNK CAME OUT TO HELP DAMIAN 😭😭 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/9ahnoGr2rS — stargirl 🕷️ (@shootings1argrl) December 27, 2024

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods getting booed at MSG 😂#WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/4C4i7fgqwV — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) December 27, 2024

CM Punk chants at Seth Rollins #WWEMSG 😭 pic.twitter.com/4DCvB22dnQ — Tyler – Fan Account (@Taboy225) December 27, 2024