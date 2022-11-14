Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley)

WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains over Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat

Dana Brooke defeated Tamina

WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs Sheamus (w/ Butch & Ridge Holland). This match becomes a 6-man tag team match. The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium

Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) in a No DQ Match

Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory

Braun Strowman & The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defeated The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s)