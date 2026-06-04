WWE continued their European Summer Tour on Thursday, with a non-televised live event held at Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid Spain.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Madrid results from June 4, 2026.

WWE MADRID RESULTS 6/4/2026

* Charlotte Flair defeats Jacy Jayne via DQ due to interference from Fatal Influence, who continue to attack Flair. Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley make the save. NOTE: Ripley is in a knee brace and has difficulty leaving the ring area. No six-woman tag team match tonight.

* Damian Priest defeats Talla Tonga (with Solo Sikoa)

* LA Knight defeats Austin Theory

* WWE US Championship Title Match: Trick Williams (c) defeats Sami Zayn / Carmelo Hayes / Axiom

* Street Fight: Seth Rollins defeats Bron Breakker

* Danhausen defeats The Miz

* Je’Von Evans defeats Ethan Page

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Title Match: PENTA (c) defeats Dominick Mysterio

* WWE Undisputed Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes (c) defeats Gunther