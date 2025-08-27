WWE ran the Manchester, England on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, for a non-televised WWE live event on ‘The Road to Clash In Paris’ U.K. tour.

Featured below, courtesy of WrestlingHeadlines.com reader James Norbury, are complete WWE Manchester live event results.

WWE MANCHESTER RESULTS 8/26/25 * Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu defeated MFTs (Solo, Tama Loa and JC Matteo)



* Giulia def Zelina Vega (US title match)



* Wyatt Sicks def LA Knight and Rey Fenix (tag team title match)



* Joe Hendry def The Miz (open challenge)



* Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair def Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (Women’s tag title match)



* War Raiders def New Day



* Manchester Maniacs def New Day (segment filmed for UK TV show)



* Tiffany Stratton def Nia Jax and Jade Cargill to retain Women’s title.



* CM Punk, Penta and Sami Zayn def Judgement Day (Dirty Dom, Fin Balor and JD Mcdonagh).



* The highlight was definitely Joe Hendry’s surprise appearance, which went down really well with the crowd!