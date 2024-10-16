WWE visited the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, England for a non-televised live event on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.

WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (10/16/2024): MANCHESTER, ENGLAND * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jey Uso (c) def. Bron Breakker



* Andrade def. Santos Escobar



* WWE Women’s Championship – Street Fight: Nia Jax (c) def. Bayley



* Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall took a photo with Cody Rhodes and Gunther



* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) def. Chad Gable



* Randy Orton & #DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) def. The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)



* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura



* Undisputed WWE Championship – Steel Cage: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa



Notes:



* Cody Rhodes teased that people in Stamford, CT. were watching tonight to see if the U.K. can fill a stadium, the latest tease for a WrestleMania in the U.K. in the future.



* Interin UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall appeared in the ring for a promo segment with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER ahead of their WWE Crown Jewel Championship showdown at WWE Crown Jewel 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month.

Cody Rhodes just told #WWEManchester that someone in Stamford is watching to see if the UK can fill a stadium. The WrestleMania hints continue… pic.twitter.com/ax5XyODgKP — Alistair McGeorge (@alistairmcgraps) October 16, 2024