Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Snhu Arena in Manchester, NH, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match-The Uso’s (c) retain over The Street Profits

Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander

Asuka & Alexa Bliss (w/ WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair) defeated Dakota Kai & IYO Sky (w/ Bayley)

WWE United States Title Match- Bobby Lashley (c) retains over AJ Styles and Theory in a Triple Threat

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) and Drew McIntyre defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch). The heels announced before the match that McIntyre will not be competing due to the injuries he sustained on SmackDown, but halfway through the match McIntyre showed up to hit Claymores Ridge Holland.

Alpha Academy with an in-ring promo, disrespecting New Hampshire, Chad Gable request an open challenge, Kevin Owens comes to the ring and gives both Otis and Chad Gable a Stunner

WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Ricochet

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight after driving him through a table then hitting the RKO