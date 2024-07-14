WWE ran the first of two back-to-back Supershow live events in Mexico on Saturday night.

The company ran Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico on July 13, 2024 for a WWE Supershow live event.

Featured below, courtesy of CageMatch.net, are results from the 7/13 house show.

WWE MEXICO CITY RESULTS (JULY 13, 2024) * WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Sami Zayn (c) def. Chad Gable



* WWE Women’s World Title Match: Liv Morgan (c) def. Shayna Baszler



* LWO (Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio) def. Carlito & Dominik Mysterio (w/Liv Morgan)



* WWE Women’s Title Match: Bayley (c) def. Bianca Belair



* WWE World Heavyweight Title Match: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso



* Stephanie Vaquer def. Isla Dawn



* Jade Cargill def. Isla Dawn



* The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) (w/Jacob Fatu) def. Andrade, LA Knight & Randy Orton



* WWE Title I Quit Match: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Santos Escobar

The second match was Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler for the Women's World Title, with Liv retaining. At the end of the match she welcomed Dom Mysterio and she was in his corner all the match #WWEMexico #WWEMexicoCity pic.twitter.com/OxAhI8tN63 — Alan. (@AlanByMe) July 14, 2024