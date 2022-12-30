Thanks to Ante Divalerio for the following WWE SmackDown live event results from tonight’s show at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida:

* WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma defeated Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Zelina Vega. Like they did earlier this week in Greensboro, pre-match footage aired to show Xavier Woods laid out backstage. Very fun opener, Legado del Fantasma was surprisingly over

* Karrion Kross defeated Drew Gulak. Kross showed a different side here, holding his own on the mat with Gulak. Scarlett distracted Gulak at times, and Kross dominated

*Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler in a Miami Street Fight. Lots of weapons, good hardcore match. It took Morgan another attempt to break the table but she splashed Baszler from the top to put her through it for the pin

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Ricochet in a really solid match. GUNTHER is very impressive in person, came off as one of the bigger stars of the show. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci played their roles well at ringside

* Bray Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal. Wyatt was insanely over, match went around 3-4 minutes. Jinder actually controlled some but Wyatt launched a flurry of offense and won with Sister Abigail. Wyatt met fans and signed autographs/posed for photos at ringside

* Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey retained over Raquel Rodriguez. Good match that told a story here with Rousey focusing on the arm. Raquel had a good run but Rousey made her tap

* Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens and Sheamus defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn. Perfect way to end the show, bonus with Solo Sikoa at ringside. The Usos put on one of the better performances of the night, but really everyone in this match shined

