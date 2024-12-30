WWE continued their Holiday Tour with a stop in Miami, Florida on December 29, 2024.

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.

* WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) (c) def. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waler & Austin Theory) and The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)

* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes

* Street Fight for WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) def. Michin

* The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu) (with Tama Tonga) def. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

* Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton

* Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Pure Fusion Collective (Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler)

* Steel Cage Match for Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Kevin Owens