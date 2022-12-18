Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Vibrant Arena in Moline, IL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Mia Yim) defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley)

Emma & Madcap Moss defeated Karrion Kross & Scarlett

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – AJ Styles defeated Gunther (c) via DQ, Gunther retains

Kevin Owens, Sheamus & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s & Sami Zayn) (w/ Solo Sikoa)

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & Candice LeRae defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)

WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins