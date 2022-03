Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Tax Slayer Center in Moline, IL, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.com:

– WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) def. Damian Priest

– Liv Morgan def. Doudrop

– Omos def. R-Truth

– Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

– The Miz def. Dominik Mysterio

– AJ Styles def. Austin Theory

– WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Rhea Ripley