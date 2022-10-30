Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Monterrey at Arena Monterrey, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com::

Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside)

24/7 Title Match – Dana Brooke (c) retains over Nikki Cross and Tamina.

Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Preiest & Rhea Ripley) (w/ Dominik Mysterio)

Santos Escobar defeated Dolph Ziggler due to a distraction by the rest of Legado Del Fantasma

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) due to interference by Dakota Kai, IYO Sky, and Nikki Cross

WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains over Matt Riddle and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Street Fight