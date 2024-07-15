WWE ran the second of two back-to-back Supershow live events in Monterrey on Sunday night.

The company ran the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on July 14, 2024 for a WWE Supershow live event.

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are results from the 7/14 house show.

WWE MONTERREY RESULTS (JULY 14, 2024) * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Chad Gable

* Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Bayley def. Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler & Tiffany Stratton

* LWO (Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio) def. Carlito & Dominik Mysterio

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso

* Stephanie Vaquer def. Isla Dawn

* The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) (with Jacob Fatu) def. Randy Orton, LA Knight & Andrade

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Santos Escobar

Liv Morgan applied that to her face after Dominik did all that to the shirt???? SHE WILDING #WWEMonterrey pic.twitter.com/okWJ6c46PR — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 15, 2024

Stephanie Vaquer at tonight’s WWE live event in Monterrey Mexico.

She once again defeated Isla Dawn.#WWEMonterrey

pic.twitter.com/215g0RnAdl — (@WrestlingCovers) July 15, 2024

Damian Priest helped up Jey Uso during tonight’s WWE Live Event pic.twitter.com/Ec71WhYlOW — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 15, 2024