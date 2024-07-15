WWE ran the second of two back-to-back Supershow live events in Monterrey on Sunday night.
The company ran the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on July 14, 2024 for a WWE Supershow live event.
Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are results from the 7/14 house show.
WWE MONTERREY RESULTS (JULY 14, 2024)* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Chad Gable
* Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Bayley def. Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler & Tiffany Stratton
* LWO (Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio) def. Carlito & Dominik Mysterio
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso
* Stephanie Vaquer def. Isla Dawn
* The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) (with Jacob Fatu) def. Randy Orton, LA Knight & Andrade
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Santos Escobar
