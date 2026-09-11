WWE held a show on Thursday at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Monterrey results from September 10, 2026.
WWE MONTERREY RESULTS 9/10/2026
1. Finn Balor defeats Sami Zayn
2. Charlotte Flair / Tatum Paxley / La Catalina defeat Fatal Influence: WWE US Champion (Women’s) Jacy Jayne / WWE Tag Team Champions (Women’s) Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid
3. Kevin Owens defeats Kit Wilson. After the match, Danhausen enters the ring and defeats Kit Wilson
4. WWE Tag Team Championship: Champions Talla and Tama Tonga defeat The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar / Damian Priest and R Truth / Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr and Galeno del Mal
5. Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Randy Orton
6. AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Champion Rey Fenix defeats Psycho Clown
7. WWE US Championship: Champion Trick Williams defeats Ricky Saints / Baron Corbin
8. WWE Championship: Champion CM Punk defeats GUNTHER