Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, courtesy of Pwinsider.com:

Finn Balor defeated T-Bar

Alpha Academy defeated Dolph Zigger and Robert Roode

Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Pete Dunne (NXT Championship Match)

Natalya defeated Nikki ASH

Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya

Randy Orton & Riddle (c) defeated The Mysterios and The Street Profits (Steel Cage Match for WWE Raw Tag Team Titles)

Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz (WWE United States Championship Match)

AJ Styles defeated Omos

Edge defeated Kevin Owens (Steel Cage Match)