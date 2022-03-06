Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy defeated RK-Bro. Otis pinned Riddle with a Vader Bomb off the ropes after Riddle missed a moonsault.

WWE United States Champion Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest via DQ when Priest hit him with a low blow. Post-match, Priest laid out Balor with the Razor’s Edge.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Big E & Kofi Kingston. The Usos hit 3D on Kofi for the pin.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Belair nailed the KOD but Becky tossed her out of the ring and covered Rhea for a three count.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins with the guillotine choke.

There was a MizTV segment with Kevin Owens that ended with Owens hitting the Stunner to Miz.

Drew McIntyre beat Sami Zayn with the Claymore Kick.

Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte and Sonya Deville when Rousey tapped out Flair with the armbar.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Austin Theory in a quick match. Post-match, Roman Reigns came out and attacked Lesnar with a Superman punch. Lesnar came back with a few suplexes. The Usos ran out and took a beating from Lesnar. After a distraction by Paul Heyman, Reigns attacked Lesnar with a chair. Lesnar was busted open after being slammed into the steel steps. The show ended with Reigns holding both titles and standing over Lesnar.

How the MSG showed ended… pic.twitter.com/F7h6F1Z1PF — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 6, 2022