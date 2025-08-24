WWE ran the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on Sunday, August 24, 2025, for a non-televised WWE live event on ‘The Road to Clash In Paris’ U.K. tour.

Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam, and his live correspondents are complete WWE Newcastle results.

WWE NEWCASTLE RESULTS 8/24/25 * Byron Saxton served as the ring announcer for the show



* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Nia Jax & Jade Cargill



* Damian Priest def. Aleister Black



* Iyo Sky def. Raquel Rodriguez (w/ Roxanne Perez)



* Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu def. MFT (WWE U.S. Champion Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa & JC Mateo w/ Talla Tonga)



* Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed def. The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar)



* Lyra Valkyria def. Bayley



* Penta, LA Knight & CM Punk def. The Judgment Day (WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh & WWE Men’s IC Champion Dominik Mysterio)

JD McDonagh revealing he's wearing a Liverpool top with Isak 9 on the back is elite trolling. #WWENewcastle pic.twitter.com/vtAH5DWumk — Jonny (@JG6Mania) August 24, 2025