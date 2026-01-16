The WWE Road To Royal Rumble: Riyadh continued on Thursday, January 15, 2026, with a non-televised live event that took place at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Newcastle results from January 15, 2026.
WWE NEWCASTLE RESULTS 1/15/2026
* Gunther defeats Sami Zayn
* Bayley / Charlotte Flair / Alexa Bliss defeat The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane with Roxanne Perez
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Ilja Dragunov
* Je’von Evans vs Bron Breakker becomes a tag team match due to interference
* CM Punk & Je’Von Evans defeat The Vision duo of Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Title Match: Becky Lynch defeats Maxxine Dupri to retain
* The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
* Undisputed WWE Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre via DQ, so McIntyre retains the championship