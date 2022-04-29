Thanks to Charles R. for the following WWE live event results from Thursday’s show at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England:

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sheamus

* Aliyah defeated Shotzi

* Gunther defeated Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi defeated Natalya

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match

Intermission

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet retained over Butch

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair by DQ. Flair retained the title

* Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley. The top rope broke at one point, sending Lashley to the floor. Sami Zayn had interfered earlier in the match but McIntyre took him out after with a Claymore. You can click here for photo/videos on the top rope breaking, along with McIntyre’s comments

