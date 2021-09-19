Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Newcastle, England, courtesy of Fightful:

* Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Chad Gable & Otis

* Kevin Owens defeated Baron Corbin

* Rey & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor defeated The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler) & Seth Rollins

* Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Apollo Crews (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

* Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal (Street Fight Match)

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)