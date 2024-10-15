WWE visited the Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England for a non-televised live event on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.

WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (10/15/2024): NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jey Uso (c) def. Bron Breakker



* Andrade def. Santos Escobar



* WWE Women’s Championship – Street Fight: Nia Jax (c) def. Bayley



* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) def. Chad Gable



* Randy Orton & #DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) def. The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)



* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura



* Undisputed WWE Championship – Steel Cage: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa

So far been a very fun night at #WWENewcastle pic.twitter.com/MVZ6upE28E — Fowler "Faurā" Hedgehog (@VacentTest) October 15, 2024

Bron Breakker trolling Jey Uso & the fans at #WWENewcastle Breakker decided to knock the YEET out of Jey's ass for a change #WWERawpic.twitter.com/FWTXWjPb46 — ⭕✨ (@HonoraryDawg) October 15, 2024

Really cool sequence of counters from Gunther VS Chad Gable at #WWENewcastle I love when wrestlers wrestle #WWERawpic.twitter.com/k6zKIuUAAW — ⭕✨ (@HonoraryDawg) October 15, 2024