WWE visited the Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England for a non-televised live event on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.
Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.
WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (10/15/2024): NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jey Uso (c) def. Bron Breakker
* Andrade def. Santos Escobar
* WWE Women’s Championship – Street Fight: Nia Jax (c) def. Bayley
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) def. Chad Gable
* Randy Orton & #DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) def. The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)
* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Undisputed WWE Championship – Steel Cage: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa
So far been a very fun night at #WWENewcastle pic.twitter.com/MVZ6upE28E
— Fowler "Faurā" Hedgehog (@VacentTest) October 15, 2024
Bron Breakker trolling Jey Uso & the fans at #WWENewcastle
Breakker decided to knock the YEET out of Jey's ass for a change #WWERawpic.twitter.com/FWTXWjPb46
— ⭕✨ (@HonoraryDawg) October 15, 2024
Really cool sequence of counters from Gunther VS Chad Gable at #WWENewcastle
I love when wrestlers wrestle #WWERawpic.twitter.com/k6zKIuUAAW
— ⭕✨ (@HonoraryDawg) October 15, 2024
Nia Jax… the mother that you are #WWENewcastle @LinaFanene pic.twitter.com/aCYcmVjTFR
— Kylie Kyle MBE (@MeeCrowWahVay) October 15, 2024
THREE DAYS in a row Bayley smashes Nia Jax through a table this time with an assist from Naomi Bayomi slaying at #WWENewcastle@itsBayleyWWE @TheTrinity_Fatupic.twitter.com/Y8BaUIOEJF
— Tanny Wrestling (@TannyWrestling) October 15, 2024