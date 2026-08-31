WWE held a show on Sunday at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE North Charleston results from August 30, 2026.

WWE NORTH CHARLESTON RESULTS 8/30/2026 1. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Champion Chad Gable defeats Ethan Page 2. Kevin Owens defeats The Miz 3. WWE Women’s World Championship: Champion Liv Morgan defeats Stephanie Vaquer 4. WWE World Tag Team Championship: Oba Femi and LA Knight defeat Champions The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (with Maxxine Du Pri) via DQ 5. Non-Title Match: Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid 6. WWE US Championship: Champion Baron Corbin defeats Trick Williams / Finn Balor 7. Main Event: WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes defeat GUNTHER and Ricky Saints

It was rumored that Kevin Owens suffered an injury during this show. For more on that, click here.