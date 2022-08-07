Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Liv Morgan (c) retains over Natalya.

WWE United States Title Match: Bobby Lashley (c) retains over Dolph Ziggler and Ciampa in a Triple Threat.

Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Dominik Mysterio.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) retains over Asuka and Carmella in a Triple Threat. Carmella was reportedly injured during the match. The referee threw up the “X” after she landed on her head but she could walk out on her own power.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Seth Rollins in-ring promo. Riddle tries to attack him, but Rollins grabs a chair. The Street Profits make the save.

Drew McIntyre & The Street Profits defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sheamus in a 6-man tag street fight.