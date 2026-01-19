The WWE Road To Royal Rumble: Riyadh continued on Sunday, January 18, 2026, with a non-televised live event that took place at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Nottingham results from January 18, 2026.
WWE GDANSKI RESULTS 1/18/2026
* The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s
* Roxanne Perez defeats Lyra Valkyria
* Bayley and Lyra Valkyria defeat Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez
* WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Champion Drew McIntyre VIA DQ. McIntyre retains the title
* Bron Breakker defeats Je’Von Evans
* WWE Women’s IC Championship Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeats Maxxine Dupri
* WWE Men’s World Championship Title Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed