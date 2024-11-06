WWE visited Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England for a non-televised live event on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.

WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (11/5/2024): NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND * Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton

* The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) def. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

* Michin & B-Fab def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* WWE Women’s Championship – Cage Match: Nia Jax (c) def. Bayley

* DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

* Carmelo Hayes def. Andrade

* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Carmelo Hayes

* Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa