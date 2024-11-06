WWE visited Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England for a non-televised live event on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.
WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (11/5/2024): NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND* Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton
* The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) def. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)
* Michin & B-Fab def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* WWE Women’s Championship – Cage Match: Nia Jax (c) def. Bayley
* DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)
* Carmelo Hayes def. Andrade
* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Carmelo Hayes
* Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa
Bayley @ #WWENottingham pic.twitter.com/is7E6PtxgA
— Monday Night Morgan (@LivForMorgan) November 5, 2024
My dawg #WWENottingham pic.twitter.com/kC642IDWre
— bhav 🇵🇸 (@mahtani30) November 5, 2024
Put your ones up for the real tribal chief tanga loa ☝🏽 #WWENottingham pic.twitter.com/EXfMnoYpO4
— bhav 🇵🇸 (@mahtani30) November 5, 2024
He hit the “I love you solo”#WWENottingham pic.twitter.com/V71liUAvz4
— bhav 🇵🇸 (@mahtani30) November 5, 2024