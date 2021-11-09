Thanks to Harrison Smith for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England:

* WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat

* Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya

* WALTER vs. Cesaro ends in a DQ when Sheamus interferes

* Cesaro and Drew McIntyre defeated WALTER and Sheamus

* Finn Balor defeated Happy Baron Corbin

* Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sasha Banks

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.