Thanks to Harrison Smith for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England:
* WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat
* Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya
* WALTER vs. Cesaro ends in a DQ when Sheamus interferes
* Cesaro and Drew McIntyre defeated WALTER and Sheamus
* Finn Balor defeated Happy Baron Corbin
* Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jinder Mahal
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sasha Banks
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.