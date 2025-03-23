WWE ran the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Sunday, March 23, 2025 for the latest stop on the “Road to WrestleMania” overseas tour.

Featured below, courtesy of @Amanda_1979Xx, @chris_kp1, as well as our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.

ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA RESULTS (Nottingham, ENG.): 3/23/25 * Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and CM Punk defeat WWE World Champion GUNTHER and Solo Sikoa.

* Charlotte Flair defeats Piper Niven (with Alba Fyre) via the Figure 8 and tap out.

* WWE World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods via pinfall.

* Braun Strowman and Jimmy Uso defeat Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu via the Uso Splash and pinfall on Tonga.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defeats Sheamus using the Spear and pinfall.

* Andrade defeats Carmelo Hayes via pinfall.

* WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green (with Alba Fyre) defeats Michin using the Unprettier and pinfall.

* Rey Mysterio defeats Finn Balor via the 619 and splash pinfall.

CM Punk promo after #WWENottingham 🇬🇧 and getting carried on Cody’s shoulders ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HqQ3HQKHjl — Teffo (@Teffo_01) March 23, 2025

CM PUNK IS BROUGHT TO TEARS RIGHT NOW IN #WWENottingham ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3UKpGNMPf2 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 23, 2025