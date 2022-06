Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.com:

Madcap Moss defeated Humberto Carillo

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Butch

WWE Tag Team Title Match: Jimmy / Jey Uso (c) defeated The New Day / The Viking Raiders

Lacey Evans defeated Shayna Baszler ( w/ Natalya )

Raquel Gonzalez defeated Xia Li

WWE IC Title: Gunther (c) ( w/ Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet

Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal