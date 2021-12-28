Thanks to Felix F. for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL:

* Drew McIntyre did an opening promo but was interrupted and beat down by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Sheamus made the save and reminded us about his history with McIntyre. They then challenged The Usos for the titles, and it was confirmed that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns won’t be here

* Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn

* Ricochet and Cesaro defeated The Viking Raiders and Los Lotharios in a Triple Threat. The finish saw Ricochet pin Angel. Everyone sang “Happy Birthday!” to Cesaro and he cut a promo on how he loves to wrestle on his birthday

* Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor

* Sheamus and Drew McIntyre defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos by DQ when Jimmy Uso hit McIntyre with a steel chair. Sheamus then turned on McIntyre and laid him out, and challenged him to an Orlando Street Fight. McIntyre accepted

* Xia Li defeated Shotzi. After the match, Shayna Baszler attacked Li but Li got the upperhand

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Toni Storm and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat

* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in an Orlando Street Fight. McIntyre fought off interference from Ridge Holland and put him through a table, and finished Sheamus with a Claymore Kick

