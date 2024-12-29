WWE continued their Holiday Tour with a stop at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida on December 28, 2024.

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.

– Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, & Naomi def. Pure Fusion Collective (Zoey Stark, Sonya Deville, & Shayna Baszler)

– Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes

– WWE Tag Team Championships: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller), and Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

– Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton

– Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu def. The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)

– Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def. The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn)

– WWE Women’s Championship – Street Fight: Nia Jax (c) def. Michin

– Undisputed WWE Championship – Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Kevin Owens

