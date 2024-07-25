WWE ran the EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan on Thursday, July 25, 2024 for a WWE Supershow non-televised live event.

Featured below are complete results.

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. IYO SKY (w/ Asuka)

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Dominik Mysterio

– WWE World Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

– Bayley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Meiko Satomura def. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) & Tiffany Stratton

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso

– Gunther def. Rey Mysterio

– The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga) (w/ Tonga Loa) def. Kevin Owens & LA Knight

– Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura

Bianca, Bayley and Jade are lost in the admiration of the Final Boss.

You love to see it. #WWEOsaka pic.twitter.com/FVkQqQ8d5B

— CiganoFan (@Cigano300) July 25, 2024