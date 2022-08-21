Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Los Lotharios defeated Butch & Ridge Holland
Natalya defeated Shotzi
WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura
Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin in a No DQ Match
Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss
Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan & Aliyah
WWE Undisputed Universal Title Match- Roman Reigns (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat