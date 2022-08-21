Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Los Lotharios defeated Butch & Ridge Holland

Natalya defeated Shotzi

WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura

Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin in a No DQ Match

Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan & Aliyah

WWE Undisputed Universal Title Match- Roman Reigns (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat