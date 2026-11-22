WWE held a live event on Friday in Oxford, Mississippi.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Oxford results from November 20, 2026.

WWE OXFORD RESULTS 11/20/2026 1. WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Iyo Sky & Stephanie Vaquer defeated Judgement Day (WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez), Sky pins Perez 2. LA Knight defeated Dominik Mysterio 3. Sol Ruca defeated Maxxine DuPri 4. 946 (Cruz Montana, Carmelo Hayes, Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) (w/ Royce Keys & Jaida Parker) defeated The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso), Cruz Montana pins Jey Uso 5. Joe Hendry defeated Big Cass 6. WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Ethan Page (c) retains over Chad Gable and JD McDonagh in a triple threat, Page submits McDonagh with the ankle lock 7. Oba Femi & WWE World Tag Team Champion Je’Von Evans defeated The Vision (Bron Breakker & Austin Theory) (w/ Maxxine DuPri), Femi pins Theory

@official_ego has a way with words 😅 #WWEOxford https://t.co/jmDHN4IrWj — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026

Highlights of Liv and Roxanne vs Stephanie and Iyo from last night live event in #WWEOxford https://t.co/fFzdHlTCH6 — Jorden (@Vaquerszn) November 21, 2026