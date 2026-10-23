WWE held a live event on Thursday at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Palm Desert results from October 22, 2026.
WWE PALM DESERT RESULTS 10/22/2026
1. WWE US Championship: Trick Williams (c) defeats Damian Priest
2. Tatum Paxley / Alexa Bliss / Chelsea Green defeat Jade Cargill / Michin / B-Fab
3. WWE Tag Team Championship: The MFT’s: Talla and Tama Tonga (c) defeat Bakusai: Kyoki and Shinsuke Nakamura
4. Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Randy Orton
5. AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix (c) defeats Ricky Saints
6. LA Knight / Oba Femi / Solo Sikoa defeat The Vision: Bron Breakker / Bronson Reed / Austin Theory (with Maxxine DuPri)
7. Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk defeats Champion Sami Zayn VIA DQ. Zayn retains the title