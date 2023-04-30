Thanks to Rayan Mohamed for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Accor Arena in Paris, France:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over IYO SKY by DQ due to interference by Bayley and Dakota Kai. They beat Belair down until Asuka made the save and then teamed with Belair for a 2-on-3 Handicap win over Damage CTRL

* Baron Corbin defeated Rick Boogs. Corbin was shocked at the loud cheers he had

* Damian Priest defeated Dolph Ziggler. Very loud heel heat for Dominik Mysterio at ringside

* Seth Rollins defeated The Miz. Miz spoke some in French before the match. Rollins’ entrance went more than 10 minutes with the crowd singing along

* Alpha Academy defeated the Maximum Male Models in a comedy match

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat. Lashley was about to win after hitting a Spear on Reed but Theory stole the pin

* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in the match of the night. Cody spent a lot of time after the match talking with fans at ringside, taking photos and signing autographs

