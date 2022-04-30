Below are the full results to today’s WWE house show from Paris France, which featured several top stars in action like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, RK-Bro, The Usos, Sasha Banks, and more. (Thanks to Fightful for sharing.)

-Ricochet defeated Butch & Sami Zayn to retain the Intercontinental title

-Shotzi defeated Aliyah

-Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

-Bobby Lashley defeated Ridge Holland

_Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown women’s title

-Sasha Banks/Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler/Natalya to retain the women’s tag team titles

-RK-Bro defeated The Usos

-Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal title