Below are the full results to today’s WWE house show from Paris France, which featured several top stars in action like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, RK-Bro, The Usos, Sasha Banks, and more. (Thanks to Fightful for sharing.)
-Ricochet defeated Butch & Sami Zayn to retain the Intercontinental title
-Shotzi defeated Aliyah
-Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
-Bobby Lashley defeated Ridge Holland
_Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown women’s title
-Sasha Banks/Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler/Natalya to retain the women’s tag team titles
-RK-Bro defeated The Usos
-Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal title