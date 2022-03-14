Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:

Rick Boogs defeated Ridge Holland (w/ Sheamus)

Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler via DQ due to Natalya interfering, then Naomi makes the save, Sonya Deville comes out and attacks her, then Sasha Banks makes the save, this leads to a Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Naomi and Aliyah defeated Natalya, Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler

WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Ricochet (c) retains over Sami Zayn

The Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Drew McIntyre and The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Uso’s