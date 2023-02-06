Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Pensacola, Florida at the Pensacola Bay Center from Wrestling Headlines’ own Calvin Martin, who was in attendance for the show:

1. Bianca Belair d. Bayley w/ Kairi Sane via DQ after Sane interfered. Becky Lynch made the save which lead to the next match.

2. Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch d. Bayley & Kairi Sane via armbar submission on Sane.

3. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso d. Ricochet & Braun Strowman via Samoan spike on Ricochet.

4. Candice LeRae d. Piper Niven via roll up.

5. The Brawling Brutes d. Imperium via Brogue Kick.

6. Bray Wyatt d. LA Knight via Sister Abigail.

7. Charlotte Flair d. Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville via roll up on Morgan.

8. Cody Rhodes d. Seth Rollins via Cross Rhodes.

LA Knight vs Bray Wyatt at #WWEPensacola 2/5/23 pic.twitter.com/vUxyk4NpLB — Wrestling Headlines (@WrestlHeadlines) February 6, 2023