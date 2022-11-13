Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam

WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs Sheamus (w/ Butch & Ridge Holland). This match became a 6-man tag team match. The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium.

Dana Brooke defeated Tamina.

Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory.

Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett). Multiple fans were ejected from ringside due to throwing water on Scarlett.

WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains over Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat.

AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley).

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match- Ronda Rousey (c) retains over Shotzi.

Braun Strowman & The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defeated The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s).