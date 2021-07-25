Thanks to Zane L. for emailing this report!
First non televised live event back in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.
Greg Hamilton made a big deal about it being the first live event in over 500 days.
1. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
Natalya and Tamina def. Nia Jax and Shayna Bazsler
Match was fine, Nia really played the heel role. Tamina got the win after super kick on Shayna.
2. Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus
Sheamus issued open challenge, McIntyre attempted to answer and Jinder Mahal attacked. McIntyre got the win with claymore, then laid out Jinder with the claymore. Also featured an appearance by Adam Pearce.
3. Smackdown Women’s Championship
Bianca Bel Air def. Carmella
Bianca got one of the loudest pop of the night, second only to Cena. Got the win with the KOD.
4. WWE Championship
Bobby Lashley def. Kofi Kingston
Crowd kind of dead, was supposed to be handicapped but Lashley took out Woods backstage before the match.
5. Riddle def. AJ Styles
Omos kicked out mid match, he’s even sloppier in person. Riddle got the win with the RKO.
6. Raw Women’s Championship
Nikki def. Rhea Ripley and Charlotte
Crowd chanted for Rhea nearly the entire match, mixed for Charlotte and booed Nikki. Nikki got the win with a crucifix on Charlotte while she had Rhea in the figure 8.
7. John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominic Mysterio def. Roman Reigns and The Usos
Dominic took a beating for 20 minutes, Rey hit 619, Cena hit AA on all three and pinned Jey