Thanks to Zane L. for emailing this report!

First non televised live event back in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.

Greg Hamilton made a big deal about it being the first live event in over 500 days.

1. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Natalya and Tamina def. Nia Jax and Shayna Bazsler

Match was fine, Nia really played the heel role. Tamina got the win after super kick on Shayna.

2. Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus

Sheamus issued open challenge, McIntyre attempted to answer and Jinder Mahal attacked. McIntyre got the win with claymore, then laid out Jinder with the claymore. Also featured an appearance by Adam Pearce.

3. Smackdown Women’s Championship

Bianca Bel Air def. Carmella

Bianca got one of the loudest pop of the night, second only to Cena. Got the win with the KOD.

4. WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley def. Kofi Kingston

Crowd kind of dead, was supposed to be handicapped but Lashley took out Woods backstage before the match.

5. Riddle def. AJ Styles

Omos kicked out mid match, he’s even sloppier in person. Riddle got the win with the RKO.

6. Raw Women’s Championship

Nikki def. Rhea Ripley and Charlotte

Crowd chanted for Rhea nearly the entire match, mixed for Charlotte and booed Nikki. Nikki got the win with a crucifix on Charlotte while she had Rhea in the figure 8.

7. John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominic Mysterio def. Roman Reigns and The Usos

Dominic took a beating for 20 minutes, Rey hit 619, Cena hit AA on all three and pinned Jey