WWE returned to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 27 for another stop on the WWE Holiday Live Tour.

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results from the show.

* CM Punk def. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) def. Otis and Kofi Kingston

* LA Knight def. Santos Escobar

* Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio

* The Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis & Nikki Cross) def. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar & Scarlett)

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (with Raquel Rodriguez) (c) def. IYO SKY

* Steel Cage Match For WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) def. Damian Priest

Mid-match, Dirty Dom Mysterio thanks Santa Claus for gifting him the opportunity to beat 'Seth Rollins' a**' this Christmas. #WWEPittsburgh @sescoops @Real1TS pic.twitter.com/gbK37bSITE — Dominic DeAngelo | One True Sport (@DominicDeAngelo) December 28, 2024