The 2025 WWE Holiday Live Tour continued on Saturday night with a pair of shows that included stops in Pittsburgh, PA. and Tampa, FL.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Pittsburgh results from December 27, 2025.
WWE PITTSBURGH RESULTS 12/27/25
* Damian Priest defeats Aleister Black (with Zelina Vega)
* Fraxiom defeats Los Garza
* WWE Men’s US Championship Title Match: Champion Carmelo Hayes defeats The Miz
* WWE Women’s US Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre defeat Giulia and Kiana James
* The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
* Shinsuke Nakamura / R Truth / Sami Zayn defeat Grande Americanos
* WWE Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jade Cargill defeats Michin
* Pittsburgh Street Fight: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre