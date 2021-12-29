Thanks to Pat Bailey for the following WWE live event results from Tuesday’s show at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle opened the show but were interrupted by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The Street Profits then interrupted to set up the Steel Cage title match

* Finn Balor defeated T-BAR

* Natalya defeated Nikki A.S.H. with her feet on the ropes. This led to Rhea Ripley defeating Natalya by submission

* The Miz hosted a MizTV segment and got big heel heat for ripping on Pittsburgh. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest interrupted to challenge Miz to a match, but Miz accepted only if the title was on the line. Priest retained in a good match

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defeated Otis and Chad Gable

* AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens. Owens beat up an inflatable Santa Claus on set before the match, and did the same to an inflatable snowman and reindeer after the match

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro retained over The Street Profits and The Dirty Dawgs in the Steel Cage main event

