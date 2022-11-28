Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)

Ricochet defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 4-Way

The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defeated Maximum Male Models (MÅN.SÔÖR & MA.ÇÉ)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Ronda Rousey (c) (w/ Shayna Baszler) retains over Shotzi

Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) defeated The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa)