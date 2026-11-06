WWE held a live event on Thursday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Portland results from November 5, 2026.
WWE PORTLAND RESULTS 11/5/2026
1. Big Cass defeats Joe Hendry
2. AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix (c) defeats Johnny Gargano (with Candice LaRae)
3. Iyo Sky / Stephanie Vaquer / Lola Vice defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley/ Lainey Reid
4. WWE US Championship: Trick Williams (c) defeats Damian Priest
5. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ethan Page (c) defeats Dominick Mysterio / Chad Gable
6. The 946: Bronco Nima and Carmelo Hayes (with Royce Keys and Jaida Parker) defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso
7. Main Event: CM Punk defeats Kevin Owens: the match ends in a Double Count Out and is restarted as a Street Fight