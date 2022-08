Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Centre Videotron in Quebec City, QC, Canada courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Natalya defeated Shotzi

WWE Intercontinental Title Match-Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan & Aliyah

Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss

Los Lotharios defeated Butch & Ridge Holland

Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a Street Fight