WWE held a show on Wednesday at the Coliseo General Ruminahui in Quito, Ecuador.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Ecuador results from September 9, 2026.
WWE ECUADOR RESULTS 9/9/2026
1. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Champion Chad Gable defeats PENTA / Dragon Lee / Ethan Page
2. Joe Hendry defeats JD McDonagh
3. WWE Intercontinental Championship (Women): Champion Raquel Rodriguez defeats Sol Ruca / Iyo Sky / Bayley
4. WWE World Tag Team Championship: Champions The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (with Maxxine Du Pri) defeat Alpha Academy: Otis and Akira Tozawa. Oba Femi makes the save as The Vision stage a post-match attack
5. Je’von Evans defeats Big Cass
6. WWE World Championship (Women) Champion Liv Morgan defeats Stephanie Vaquer
7. Main Event: Seth Rollins / LA Knight / Solo Sikoa defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu