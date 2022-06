Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, SD, courtesy of Wrestle Zone:

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated New Day

Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode

Theory and Montez Ford did a pose-off. Ford won the contest after a crowd vote.

United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Montez Ford

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka

Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler via DQ after Natalya interfered.

Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet

Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn